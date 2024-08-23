Diplomacy is Not an Option gets release date

Dansk
Diplomacy is Not an Option, the upcoming horde defence game from developer Door 407, has had a new trailer revealed at this year's Gamescom.
The game has been in early release for a long time now - since February 2022 to be exact - but it seems as though the team at Door 407 are finally ready to call it a job well done.
The witty trailer features grand battles, backbreaking top-down spells to aid in defensive efforts and generally positions the title on a grand scale, promising a dramatic story mode that's supposedly over 100 hours long.
And now for the most important part - Diplomacy is Not an Option Version 1.0 will be releasing via Steam on 4 October 2024, so get your defences ready.