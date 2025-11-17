Diogo Moreira makes history for Brazil with his Moto2 title: next year, MotoGP

HQ

Diogo Moreira, 21-year-old rider from São Paulo, made history as the first man from Brazil to win a elite World Championship in motorcycling, winning Moto2 championship last weekend in Valencia GP. Moreira finished 11, and that was enough to end the championship with 287 points, 30 more than his pursuer, the Spaniard Manu González (which would have given Spain a triple crown in Motorcycling after victories for Marc Márquez in MotoGP and José Antonio Rueda in Moto3).

Moreira has been steadily climbing from all motorcycling categories, starting with motocross in Brazil before moving to Spain in 2017. He made his elite debut in 2022 with Moto 3 and two years later in Moto2. In this category, he achieved 4 wins, 10 podiums and 7 poles, ending with the world title last weekend. But before knowing he had won the championship, he had already signed with LCR Honda for MotoGP next year, repacing Somkiat Chantra, becoming the first Brazilian to compete in the top motorcycling cateforit since Alex Barros in 2007.

In fact, Barros backed Moreira from the start, seeing his big potential. Barros, who finished fourth in MotoGP five times between 1996 and 2004 and won seven victories in his career, realised that Moreira will be one of the faces of the sport for years to come, and his popularity has already increased awareness of the sport in Brazil.