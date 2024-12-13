Dinosaurs incoming - Turok: Origins announced

One of the bigger surprises from the night's The Game Awards came from Saber Interactive when they chose to announce a new Turok game out of nowhere. The title is called Turok: Origins, but unlike the first games in the series, they seem to have dropped the first-person view altogether and instead focused on a third-person perspective.

The whole thing was somewhat reminiscent of Saber's recently launched top title Space Marines II, but instead of space parasites and infidels, we were met by angry dinosaurs. The game is set to be released for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and you can check out the trailer below.