English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ark: Survival Ascended

Dinosaurs and poker headline May's PlayStation Plus games

It's a solid month for Ark, Warhammer, and card-game roguelike fans.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's May and this means it's time for a new batch of PlayStation Plus games to be announced. Available for all subscribers to the service across the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers, these three games will be available to add to your collection from May 6 until June 2.

It's a strong month that includes Ark: Survival Ascended, Balatro, and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. The former is a PS5 exclusive edition, but the latter two are also accessible on PS4 as well.

With these set to arrive on the service in less than a week, it does mean that you have a few days left to snag April's free games, which include Robocop: Rogue City, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory.

Ark: Survival Ascended

Related texts

0
Ark: Survival AscendedScore

Ark: Survival Ascended
REVIEW. Written by Marco Vrolijk

Studio Wildcard has upgraded their survival title to Unreal Engine 5, adding a variety of additional improvements along the way, but is it enough to make the jump from Ark: Survival Evolved?



Loading next content