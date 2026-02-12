Dinosaur survival game Code Violet gets sequel reveal

HQ

Teamkill Media, the developer behind Quantum Error, and recent dinosaur-focused action games Son and Bone and Code Violet, seem to be continuing a theme of hunting down the world's biggest lizards, as they've already announced a sequel to their latest release.

In a post on Twitter/X, Teamkill Media highlight the "overwhelming success" of Code Violet and confirm that the next chapter of the story is already in development. It'll be called Code UltraViolet. Considering Code Violet released just last month, of course there's not many details to pore over, but Code UltraViolet will likely continue the horror action of the first game, avoiding and shooting dinosaurs where applicable.

We've not had the chance to play Code Violet yet, but from a glance at the game's PlayStation Store page it seems Teamkill Media has adopted for a Stellar Blade meets Dino Crisis approach. Making sure the protagonist's derriere offers a decent enough distraction for the main portion of gameplay. Unlike Shift Up's action hit, Code Violet hasn't managed to impress people leaving reviews, by the looks of things. Instead, it has a 2.88 star rating on the PS Store at the time of writing, but perhaps it simply sold well enough to warrant a sequel. Who's to say?