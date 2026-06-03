Dinosaur horror game The Lost Wild lives, slated for release next year

HQ

The hottest PlayStation event of the summer is in full swing and when we spotted some sneaky dinosaurs scurrying around in some dimly lit bushes a few of us thought that we were going to get a fresh look at Jurassic Park: Survivor, but this turned out to be something else.

Some of you may remember The Lost Wild, developed by Great Ape Games and published by Annapurna Interactive, which was revealed in 2024 and planned for release that same year. Obviously that didn't happen but now we've received an encouraging sign of life in the shape of a new trailer.

Again, it looks like dinosaur survival horror in first person is what's on the menu. We're not given a specific launch date but it is slated for release sometime in 2027. You can watch the nailbiter of a trailer below!