Dinosaur fans praise the Primitive War trailer, a low budget film more terrifying than Jurassic World

Dinosaur fans are eargerly awaiting the new Jurassic World Rebirth movie that comes out in three months, but the Scarlett Johansson-led film will not be the only movie this year with truly terrifying dinosaurs. The first trailer for Primitive War has just released, and the response from the dino-addicts has been excellent.

Primitive War is the adaptation of the novel by Ethan Pittus of the same name, published in 2017. It takes place during the Vietnam War in 1968, when a group of soldiers is sent to an isolated jungle valley to rescue another unit... and they find that the valley is filled with carnivorous dinosaurs, including a Spinosaurus attacking the humans from the water, in the exact same way as the Spinosaurus from the new Jurassic World film.

It is not the most original idea, yes, and it is a low budget film, but judging from the first trailer, it looks like it has been filmed in a lot of natural locations, and the CGI dinosaurs look really solid (at least from the few shots picked for the trailer), including the three feathered Deinonychus right at the end.

Primitive War will be released in 2025, from Australian director Luke Sparke, with a cast where the most well known actors are Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica) and Jeremy Piven (Entourage).