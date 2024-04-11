Dinolords teaser trailer flips medieval strategy on its head

It seems the people yearn for dinosaurs. From the hype we've seen around that Jurassic Park survival game, to the constant clamouring for a Dino Crisis reboot or remake, it's clear people aren't ready to let go of big deadly lizards.

Luckily, fans of the strategy genre aren't missing out, as Danish developer Northplay has released another trailer for Dinolords, the game that says yeah medieval strategy is cool and all, but what if you could ride a T-Rex wearing plate armour?

Dinolords allows you to build up cities and then defend them in heated battles where ancient beasts help out you and your enemies. Currently, it's available to wishlist but doesn't yet have a release date.