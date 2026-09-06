Dinolords Hands-On Preview: Pure Dino-Fuelled Power Fantasy

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How do you make a game stand out these days? Well, you probably need a sentence or at most two that makes people's eyes pop out of their head as they imagine their wildest dreams fulfilled by the experience of playing it. It needs a gimmick, in other words, something that stands out enough to make the gameplay sound unique in the saturated world of today. Gimmicks are all over the place in the friendslop genre, but you also see them in other spaces, too.

Enter Dinolords, a game that's drawn my attention since I first saw the gimmick in the title of an email. A medieval RTS with controllable dinosaurs? Sign me up! Your imagination immediately sees you commanding legions of cavalry riding dinosaurs, headed by a massive T-Rex with your commander on top. You think in the back of your mind the real gameplay won't live up to that expectation. Then, as was my case, you play Dinolords and realise it does more than live up to your hopes. It exceeds them.

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That might be high praise, considering I had around an hour with the game in a multiplayer skirmish match, but there's just something in the air when you sit down to play Dinolords. And no, it's not the stale air of the Koelnmesse. In many ways, the game is a throwback. To classic RPGs, with player characters having big swinging running animations. It's also of course full of nods to old-school RTS games, but it doesn't want to jam itself into just being for that core audience. It's for people who want to have a good time, and play into a somewhat ridiculous yet incredibly fun power fantasy.

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You start off in a typical RTS fashion, having to build up your base. You don't just sit back and watch your labourers get to work on all your buildings for resources and recruitment. You can, if you wish, but Dinolords lets you lead from the front, even in matters of manual labour. Chop down that tree, pick up that shovel. Show these peasants how it's done! You'll build faster this way, but then you may not get to explore the map as quickly, allowing you to build more resources like eggs to hatch dinosaurs from.

Once you're ready to get rocking and rolling, you'll command your army by having them swarm around you in one big bubble. Human troops, dinosaurs, all working in tandem. You can order individual units, but Dinolords is much more about letting you enjoy the chaos of dinos and dudes battling than it is about serious strategical manoeuvres. Tactics are still available to you, but they're more about making the most of your abilities than they are unit positioning and counter charges. Spreading tar on the floor, then lighting it with a fire arrow, for example, proves devastating for clearing out big waves of enemy troops.

It was clear from the moment that we raided a barbarian camp to grab a T-Rex that almost instantly let us start crushing enemy buildings as if they were made of straw that developer Northplay isn't overly concerned with balancing this game. You might not see eSports tournaments for Dinolords like you do with other RTS games, but I'm not sure you could argue any of the more serious titles in the genre are half as fun.

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Dinolords treats its gimmick as a foundation. It defines much of the gameplay, the visuals, and everything else about the game, but Northplay also knows that to keep a gamer playing for more than an hour, you need solid mechanics, and fun that lasts. Dinolords has both of those things in buckets. The ability to swing back over to your home base while exploring the wilderness through pterodactyl vision is genius, and it's just one of the ways in which Dinolords blends its silliness with incredibly solid game design. A game that plays as good as it looks in the trailers, here's hoping Northplay can slap an early access date on it soon so we can all start leading dinosaur armies.