Dino-Sword lets you play as a samurai Spinosaurus

Ghost of Tsushima developer Jean Nguyen has been working on a game that feels like it comes right out of our childhood imagination. Dino-Sword is in its earliest stages right now, but Nguyen has already shown off some impressive stuff.

From environments, models, and a full Spinosaurus attack animation, this feels like a project that has a lot to it already. Basically, it's like a world full of reptilian Sifs from Dark Souls, as it seems every dino, no matter their size, is packing a sword that begs the question of how these creatures can hold them in their jaws.





Must be one hell of a mouth workout, to say the least. There's obviously no release date on Dino Sword yet, as it's just a personal project from Nguyen, but as we see it progress, it looks incredibly fun and very solid from an action perspective, with clean animations. It has seen some attention from other companies as well, including Devolver Digital.