Dino Crisis creator doesn't believe there's space for the franchise anymore

Gaming is a tough market to survive in, what with so many niches already being covered. Want to build an empire based on your own version of history? Sorry, someone's already doing that. Want to shoot people in a ridiculous sci-fi universe where the guns pop out from creatures like candy from a piñata? Once again, already been done.

It seems to Dino Crisis creator, Shinji Mikami, that's the reason why the series may never come back. Speaking to Eurogamer, Mikami said he was pleasantly surprised to hear fans want more Dino Crisis, but he doesn't think we'll ever see it.

"The awesomeness of dinosaurs and the stuff you can do with dinosaurs, that's been kind of really nailed down by Monster Hunter in recent years," he said. "So even if I were to decide to make a remake or a new version of Dino Crisis, I don't really feel like there's a whole lot of space for that kind of game right now, just since Monster Hunter has become such a big game."

Still, it doesn't seem that'll stop fans from wanting Dino Crisis to get more attention, as every time Capcom does a survey asking about some love for its old games, Dino Crisis ends up near the top of the list.