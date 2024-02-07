Dino Crisis could be the next big Capcom remake

HQ

After the zombie apocalypse, what comes next? Well, dinosaurs - of course, and there are many indications that Capcom's old survival-horror series Dino Crisis is next in line to be modernised. Nothing is confirmed yet, unfortunately, but it has been hinted at in a survey on Capcom's own website, which also mentions game series such as Onimusha, Okami, Dead Rising, Darkstalkers and Breath of Fire.

"Are there any Capcom game series (including spinoff games) that you would like to see get a sequel or new game?"

"Is there a game that you would like to see completely remade with the latest technology?"

We can only keep our fingers crossed and hope. Both Onimusha and Dino Crisis would be great to see in a more modern setting, with updated game mechanics and controls. Or what do you say?

Are you hoping for Dino Crisis to be the next big Capcom remake?