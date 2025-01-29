Dino Crisis and its sequel can now be played at 4K with modern controllers

HQ

While we're still clamouring for an official remake of Dino Crisis or a return to the franchise, while Capcom remains secretive about what may or may not be going on behind closed doors, GOG.com has stepped up to the plate to deliver Dino Crisis 1 & 2 in a new bundle.

This bundle costs £15.29 and comes with a whole host of improvements, including support for modern PlayStation and Xbox controllers, smoother video playback, more graphical improvements, and the ability to play at 4K.

Dino Crisis remains one of the franchises fans always talk about whenever potential Capcom remakes are brought up. While we did have somewhat of a Capcom return to dinosaurs in 2023 with Exoprimal, it didn't give the same Dino Crisis type of experience, only making fans want a modern remake or new title more.