news
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Dingodile will be playable in Crash Bandicoot 4

We got another look at It's About Time during State of Play.

The next entry in the Crash series was the opener during the latest State of Play, and in the opening segment we got to see a lot more gameplay (we'll add that in due course), including new masks and descriptions of how they'll affect gameplay. We were also told more about different playable characters, such as Coco and Neo Cortex, however, the headline news is that it was also revealed that we'll be able to play as Dingodile.

We also got a look at Inverted mode, a new unlockable feature that lets you replay the game and experience things in a different way, with new visual styles and other affects changing up the gameplay.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is heading to PS4 and Xbox One on October 2, 2020.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

