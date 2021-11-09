English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Deathloop

Dinga Bakaba, director of Deathloop, is now the head of Arkane Lyon

He has taken on the role following the departure of Romuald Capron.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Arkane Lyon, the studio behind Deathloop, now has a new head, following the departure of former head Romauld Capron. Taking over the position is the director of Deathloop and co-creative director of the studio, Dinga Bakaba, who is now the top dog at the French company as VGC reports.

Bakaba originally joined Arkane Lyon back in 2010, and has since helped the developer deliver Dishonored and its expansions, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and has also served as the director on Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Deathloop.

We've had the chance to catch up with Bakaba, right before the launch of Deathloop to chat a little bit about the game and what it was like bringing it to life. Be sure to watch that interview below, as well as taking a look at our Deathloop review here and video review below.

HQ
HQ
Deathloop

Related texts

0
DeathloopScore

Deathloop
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Arkane's latest singleplayer game is set to be one of 2021's best.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy