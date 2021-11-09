Dinga Bakaba, director of Deathloop, is now the head of Arkane Lyon

HQ

Arkane Lyon, the studio behind Deathloop, now has a new head, following the departure of former head Romauld Capron. Taking over the position is the director of Deathloop and co-creative director of the studio, Dinga Bakaba, who is now the top dog at the French company as VGC reports.

Bakaba originally joined Arkane Lyon back in 2010, and has since helped the developer deliver Dishonored and its expansions, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and has also served as the director on Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Deathloop.

We've had the chance to catch up with Bakaba, right before the launch of Deathloop to chat a little bit about the game and what it was like bringing it to life. Be sure to watch that interview below, as well as taking a look at our Deathloop review here and video review below.

