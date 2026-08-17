Dina Asher-Smith from Great Britain becomes most successful athlete of all-time at the European Championships

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Dina Asher-Smith was behind three of the 19 medals won by Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the 2026 European Athletics Championships, winning the bronze in 200m and being part in the 4x100m relay women's and mixed British teams that claimed gold. In the mixed team, Asher-Smith was teamed with Amy Hunt (winner of the 100m), Jeremiah Azu (silver in 100m) and Zharnel Hughes (silver in 200m).

Those three medals make Dina Asher-Smith, aged 30, the most successful athlete ever at the European Athletics Championships, with 11 medals, 8 of them gold, including gold at 200m in Amsterdam 2016, gold at 100m and 200m and 4x100m relay in Berlin 2018, gold at 100m and 4x100 relay in Rome 2024.

With eight golds, she surpassed Jakob Ingebrigtsen (the Norwegian middle distance runner won gold at 5000 m at the 2026 event) and Sandra Elkasevic, who claimed 7 gold medals at the European Athletics; and also Femke Bol, Marita Koch, and Zharnel Hughes, who claimed six golds.