Dignitas teams up with Ruderman Family Foundation to tackle the stigma around mental health awareness

Esports organisation Dignitas has signed and entered into a partnership with the Ruderman Family Foundation as part of an effort to tackle and dispel the stigma surrounding mental health awareness.

The collaboration will revolve around a slate of digital and in-person events featuring creators and influencers as well as brand ambassadors as they share their own experiences and journey with mental health and how the right care, awareness, and treatment can be crucial.

We'll see this partnership in effect for starters at PAX East and TwitchCon, and speaking about the effect they hope it will have, Dignitas' COO Pete Szilagyi stated: "By combining the Ruderman Family Foundation's extensive resources with our deep engagement with the gaming audience, we aim to make a meaningful and lasting impact on gamers of all ages."