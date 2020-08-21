LIVE

logo hd live | Battletoads
Valorant

Dignitas enters the world of competitive Valorant

The esports organisation has dropped the names of four players that will be representing it during upcoming competitions.

Dignitas has revealed that it has stepped into the ring of competitive Valorant and has formed its own official squad. The esports organisation, as you may be aware, has previously focused itself on titles, such as CS:GO, Rocket League, and League of Legends.

The newly-formed team is comprised of Rory "dephh" Jackson, Harrison "Psalm" Chang, Kevin "poised" Ngo, and Phat "supamen" Le. The fifth slot within the roster, however, currently remains vacant, but we are sure it won't be long until this gap has been filled.

The team may have just been announced, but they have previously competed alongside each other prior to being taken under the wings of Dignitas. The team of four most notably achieved a top-four finish at the PAX Arena Invitational earlier this Summer.

Do you think scooping up this squad was a wise move for Dignitas?

Thanks, Dot Esports.

Valorant
Dignitas

ValorantScore

Valorant
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

"Valorant is a fun game that we'll most definitely hear more about within the esports scene."



