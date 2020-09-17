Dignitas benches Get_Right and Xizt

You're watching Advertisements

Dignitas has released a statement on Twitter confirming that it has benched players Christopher "GeT_RiGhT" Alesund and Richard "Xizt" Landström from its starting roster.

The statement reads: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce Get_Right and Xizt have been benched from our team's starting roster. Our recent results have not lived up to our fans' expectations and after discussing with all of our players, we agreed this is the correct step moving forward."

The team also stated that it will be around to support both players before another two can be sourced as replacements. More details on this front are said to follow early next week.