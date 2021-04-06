Digital-only E3 2021 backed by Nintendo, Xbox, and Ubisoft

You're watching Advertisements

E3 is set to return this year in June, but the event will be digital-only as we previously reported last April. Currently backed by Nintendo, Xbox, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Koch Media, Capcom, Warner Bros. and Konami, the show will be online-only and will lack a few big name publishers such as Sony, Square Enix, EA, Activision Blizzard, Sega, and Bandai Namco, as Gamesindustry.biz reports.

As the show is set to take place between June 12-15, there is still time for other publishers to sign on to the event, however judging from previous shows, there is a pretty big chance we won't see Sony or EA at the show.

"For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA. "We are evolving this year's E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games."

E3 2021 is also set to be 100% free for attendees, which will likely mean a lot of the event will take place across streaming platforms. The ESA has also noted that it is hoping to host E3 2022 in person, but that for the time being E3 2021 will be an online event as organisations tiptoe around what can be achieved as we continue to work through the pandemic.