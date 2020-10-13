Digital Tokyo Game Show 2020 had over 30 million views, 2021 event dated

You're watching Advertisements

This year's physical Tokyo Game Show was cancelled because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, we got a digital show from September 23 to September 27. Now we know just how much attention this digital event managed to gather, and when is the time for the 2021 event.

In total, Tokyo Game Show 2020 gathered over 30 million views, which was distributed between different platforms like so:

YouTube: 4,050,963 (Japanese, English, Chinese)

Twitter: 7,511,301 (Japanese, English, Chinese)

Niconico: 1,726,014 (Japanese)

Twitch: 875,350 (Japanese, English)

TikTok LIVE: 98,012 (Japanese)

Douyu: 1,069,377 (Chinese)

Bilibili: 2,315,761 (Chinese)

Douyin, Xigua, Toutiao: 10,590,828 (Chinese)

IGN: 3,369,336 (Japanese, English)

And what about 2021? Next year's Tokyo Game Show will return in physical form to Makuhari Messi, which is located just outside Tokyo. Things kick off on Thursday, September 30, and end on Sunday, October 3.

In Tokyo Game Show 2020 we got to see for example more of Resident Evil Village, an announcement for a live-action Yakuza movie, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons got an award for being Game of the Year.

Thanks, Dual Shockers