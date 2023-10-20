Digital Sun's upcoming RTS, Cataclismo, meets its Kickstarter goal in one week

Although it is a slightly riskier bet than leaving it in the hands of a publisher, many small and medium-sized studios have used Kickstarter as a funding platform over the years. In this way, and although it only covers part of their development, many of them would not exist without the support of the players.

And now we can breathe easy, because we can confirm that a new project from Digital Sun (creators of Moonlighter and Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story) will go ahead with this initiative. You may be familiar with the name Cataclismo, because it was one of the promising developments we have been following since we saw it for the first time at the last IndieDevDay in Barcelona, and where we were able to have an interview with the business developer Albert Millán to talk to us in depth about the game, which you can see below.

What is Cataclismo? It is a game that combines real-time strategy with classic Tower Defense and Lego-style structure building. And it seems that the confidence in the Valencian studio is quite high, because in less than a week they have surpassed the goal of 50,000 euros that is still set, and whose campaign won't close until well into November. This means that they will surely have a fairly large financial base to sustain development until the game's launch in 2024. For this reason, and if you want to participate as a backer, you can access the campaign here.