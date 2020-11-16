Digital sales record for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

You're watching Advertisements

Judging from sales charts, it seems like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War might not have had the same monster launch as we are used to from this series. But it turns out it might not be the whole truth, as the charts usually just measures physical sales. In fact, the game has sold faster than any other Call of Duty game online.

Activision Blizzard's EMEA Managing Director Anna Malmhake revealed this on an official statement and says:

"Friday's release of Black Ops Cold War set a new record as the highest first day digital sales worldwide in franchise history. Thank you to Call of Duty players everywhere. Launch is just the start. This new title is releasing into the largest and most engaged Call of Duty community ever. We look forward to delivering an incredible amount of free post launch content, events and support for the entire community as Black Ops Cold War evolves just as we did last year following the release of Modern Warfare."

So to sum it up, it seems like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is off to a really good start. Have you started playing it yet, and what do you think about it?