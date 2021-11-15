Digital sales for Call of Duty: Vanguard in the UK dropped by 44% year-on-year

HQ

UK sales figures are now in for Call of Duty: Vanguard and they have seen a decline when it comes to both digital and physical copies. Digital sales were down 44% year-on-year in the region and physical sales fell by 26%. The game is still the second biggest launch of 2021, though (behind FIFA 22), and last week it was able to top the UK boxed retail chart.

This dip in sales could be related to a variety of factors. The game's review scores for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series sit in the mid-70s on Metacritic, and its release coincides with the launch of several other major FPS titles. Battlefield 2042 is set to make a full release later this week, and Halo Infinite will surely make a splash when it arrives this December.

You can take a look at our review of Call of Duty: Vanguard here.

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.