Digital note-taking just became easier thanks to reMarkable 2

While tablets have been capable of serving as note-taking devices for years, there is no denying that many don't quite offer that same pleasant feeling as putting an actual pen to paper. reMarkable has been working to resolve this by creating a tablet that resembles paper, and the company has now debuted its second iteration of that very concept.

Known as the reMarkable 2, this gadget wants to replace any notebooks and ink-based biros and pens that you have in your bag, and to see if it has actually managed to achieve that feat, we've got our hands on the device as part of the latest episode of Quick Look.

Check out the video below for some facts and thoughts shared by our very own Magnus about whether this device is the future of digital note-taking.