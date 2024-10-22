Digital game sales for Xbox are much more popular in Europe as well

HQ

Just before the weekend, we reported that US figures show that digital game sales are immensely greater for Xbox than PlayStation and Switch. In fact, over nine out of ten games sold for Microsoft's latest console are digital.

But... what about in Europe? Is Microsoft the biggest player in digital games here too? GamesIndustry boss Christopher Dring decided to shed some light on the matter, and via X he now reveals what it looked like in 2024, weeding out all the indies (which are mostly only available digitally):

"Looking only at AA and AAA games released this year in Europe, PS5 game sales are 32% physical, Xbox Series S and X are 19% physical, and Switch sales are 65% physical."

So, in short, digital games are clearly the biggest seller for Xbox Series S/X here as well, and just like in the US, PlayStation 5 is a clear second and Switch a clear third.

Are you surprised by the result or does it look pretty much as you expected?