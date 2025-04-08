Digital Foundry: Switch 2 is holding up very well against PlayStation 4

HQ

Last week we got to check out the Switch 2 for the first time and since then there has been an almost constant flow of news regarding Nintendo's new console. Not least the games, where we at Gamereactor have been able to try out what's coming, which you can read about in our preview section.

The techies over at Digital Foundry do things a little differently when testing games though, as they only look at the technical side of things rather than the entertainment value, and in the latest episode of their podcast they've checked out how the console measures up. If you followed the speculations from last year, you might remember all the rumours that said the Switch 2 would be somewhere in the neighbourhood of the PlayStation 4 or even the PlayStation 4 Pro in terms of performance. So, is this true?

Well, after examining Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, Hogwarts Legacy, and Elden Ring, Digital Foundry has a positive response. The games look at least as good and often even better with things like modern lighting effects, sharper graphics and less jaggies. They also say that the built-in display's support for 120Hz can potentially provide "significantly better experiences in multiplatform ports than base PlayStation 4".

So, if you have games from the previous generation that you haven't played yet, it might be time to give them a chance on Switch 2 for an even better experience.