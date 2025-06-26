Digital Foundry slams Switch 2 screen: "One of the slowest LCD panels in modern times"

HQ

The tech nerds at Digital Foundry, led by John Linneman, have lifted the lid on Switch 2 and taken a closer look at its screen. They describe it as "one of the slowest modern LCD panels" they have seen. This is a significant drawback for a console that previously boasted that the screen was one of the major improvements compared to the previous generation.

Linneman tested the input lag, i.e. how quickly the screen responds to input, and the results were far from impressive: over 30 milliseconds in some modes. With industry standards around 10 ms for what is considered "good," the Switch 2 seems more like a toy.

In short, this is probably the same cheaper panel found in many simple tablets or Switch copies on the Chinese market, an outdated LCD technology with single-sample lag, which, combined with high resolution (especially at 4K, docked), becomes even worse and downright sluggish. Ultimately, this means less precision, poorer response to input, and a feeling of sluggishness that is simply not found in OLED panels.

However, there are some bright spots too. When it comes to colour reproduction, the panel is perfectly fine, and it is also relatively bright, and battery efficient. But if you have any kind of image quality requirements, forget about the Switch 2 screen.

What do you think of the Switch 2 screen?