Digital Foundry: "GTA VI will probably not run at 60fps on Series X and PS5"

Grand Theft Auto VI is likely to offer unprecedented graphical detail and realism, but for many the big question is whether the game will run at a stable enough frame-rate, especially on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

There have been several experts who have expressed scepticism about this, but Digital Foundry believes the killer blow is the new PC version of GTA V Enhanced Edition.

In this recent enhanced version, ray-traced global illumination, or RTGI, has been implemented, which works far more extensively in, for example, Dying Light 2: Stay Human as it is implemented on a per-pixel basis, which Digital Foundry says requires a lot of work.

They therefore believe the profile for Grand Theft Auto VI is implemented here, as you can see evidence of RTGI in the trailer. So what does that say about frame-rate? Well, Digital Foundry has run some tests, and as WCCFTech writes:

"If the same Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced Edition RTGI tech will be featured in the next entry in the series, Digital Foundry believes how the Enhanced Edition runs could be indicative of the performance that should be expected on base consoles for the sequel. While the tech is cleverly optimized and is not particularly heavy on the GPU, it is heavy on the CPU, and a Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, a CPU comparable to that of the base current generation consoles, cannot run the game at a steady 60 FPS at 1440p resolution and NVIDIA DLSS at Quality mode. This, in addition to the reveal trailer running at 30 FPS, further suggests that Grand Theft Auto VI will be limited to 30 FPS on base consoles, as many believe it will."