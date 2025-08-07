Digital Foundry goes fully independent

HQ

After 15 years of technical deep dives into games, hardware, and all sorts of geeky curiosities, Digital Foundry - with founder Richard Leadbetter at the helm - has bought back full control of the entire operation, archives included, and parted ways with Eurogamer and its owner IGN.

They're following in the footsteps of outlets like Giant Bomb and Aftermath, stepping away from the traditional media landscape to steer their own ship.

The news was announced in their latest podcast, where the team stated:

"We answer to nobody but you, the audience."

This new independence marks a major shift, of course, but the silver lining is that Digital Foundry is already a profitable operation. Their Patreon brings in an estimated $200,000 per year, the YouTube channel boasts 1.5 million subscribers, and the team is looking to build on that success - without locking content behind paywalls.

Looking ahead, the team says they're dreaming of launching a proper website, starting a retro gaming podcast, and maybe hiring more writers to improve PC coverage. But at its core, the DF mission remains the same: retro analyses, deep-dive tech coverage, and no compromise on nerdiness.

Big congrats to the team. You can check out their podcast episode below.

Do you follow Digital Foundry?