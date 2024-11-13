Digital Foundry: Death Stranding Director's Cut is "an accomplished port" on Xbox Series S

HQ

The Xbox Series S has been a hot topic of discussion for quite some time, with the ever-popular device being accused of slowing down graphics development in the industry. But while some studios have struggled with it, others have no problems at all, and we recently reported that GSC Game World is considering releasing a 60 frames per second Performance Mode for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and that Take-Two isn't the least bit worried about Grand Theft Auto VI.

Recently, Death Stranding Director's Cut was shadow dropped for Xbox Series S and X, and many wonder how well the game runs, especially on the weaker console, considering that it was actually developed primarily for PlayStation 5. Digital Foundry has now looked into the matter - and pleasantly enough has good news. They conclude:

"Xbox Series S is absolutely fascinating. It's an accomplished port that scales very, very well indeed to the junior console. The quality mode doesn't resolve as much detail and from the resolution metrics, we can see why - it's using a dynamic resolution scaling range between 900p and 1080p.

What's quite remarkable here is that the drop to pixel count for the 4TF machine results in output frame-rate that's faster than the quality mode equivalents on Series X and PS5. And maybe that's a good thing, as the chances are the Series S owners are less likely to have VRR displays - so the closer it gets to a locked 60fps, the better."

Overall, it seems that Kojima Productions has done a phenomenal job with this release, and no one should feel dissatisfied with what the game has to offer, no matter what Xbox they have.