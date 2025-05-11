Digital Foundry criticizes Doom: The Dark Ages on PS5 Pro

HQ

You'd think that the PlayStation 5 Pro—with its hefty price tag—would deliver a clearly improved gaming experience compared to the rest of the console market. But sadly, that doesn't seem to be the case when it comes to Doom: The Dark Ages, which Digital Foundry describes as a disappointment—perhaps even an afterthought.

Simply put, DOOM: The Dark Ages fails to impress on the PS5 Pro. Sure, it hits a stable 1800p resolution, but it does so under questionable circumstances. Most notably, the game suffers from noticeable frame rate drops. And when you compare that to the Series X version, which runs at a steady 60 fps, it's hard not to feel let down.

To make matters worse, Sony's own upscaling tech, PSSR, isn't even supported—raising serious questions about how much time and effort was actually spent optimizing this for Sony's powerhouse console. Digital Foundry even calls it "one of the less exciting PS5 Pro updates we've seen among recent AAA titles."

Here's hoping patches are on the way soon to get things back on track.

So—what system are you playing Doom: The Dark Ages on? And how's your experience been so far?