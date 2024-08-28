Digital Extremes on Soulframe's idea: "Princess Mononoke and a little bit of Disney princess vibe in there as well"

HQ

While Digital Extremes has no intention of stopping development and production of Warframe, the studio has set up a second team to begin work on a second project. This is known as Soulframe, and it's set to be very different to Warframe, something Digital Extremes' new CEO Steven Sinclair told us during an interview at Gamescom.

"Yeah we are trying to get to a two game studio," said Sinclair. "So, I worked on Warframe for 12 years basically and now we're kind of starting a new sister project we're calling it Soulframe and we kind of just like drew a line and like put Warframe here and wrote everything that was Warframe, you know; it's futuristic, it's gritty, it's apocalyptic, it's fast, there's crazy ninjas-type movement in it, and then we just said okay well what would be the opposite, what's a good reason for Soulframe to exist? Okay, cosy, fantasy, slower gameplay you know embrace our love of Princess Mononoke and a little bit of Disney princess vibe in there as well.

"So, it's not dark fantasy. We were really not smart when we called it Soulframe because it implies the soul genre, but that really is about your soul and your connection to the animals and to your ancestors that you discover when you play the game."

Be sure to watch the full interview to learn more about Warframe: 1999 too, the upcoming expansion set to arrive later this year.