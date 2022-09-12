Digital Eclipse openly talks about a Tiny Toon Adventures collection

HQ

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection was released late last month and became very popular, and we really liked it as well. It was a collection with 13 of Konami's classic Turtles games, developed by Digital Eclipse, who has now given us some insight of what we might expect next from the studio after a fan posted this on Twitter:

"Friendly reminder that Konami made TEN Tiny Toon Adventures games, most of which are of solid quality and would make a great follow up to the Cowabunga Collection."

The studio somewhat surprisingly replied that their Head of Production Stephen Frost "feels the same way". While this is far from any confirmation, we rarely get developers openly talk about games they would like to make, especially those made on other companies licenses.

Would you buy a Digital Eclipse collection of Konami's Tiny Toon Adventures titles?