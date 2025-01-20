Digital driver's licenses are coming to the UK

HQ

Considering how much we can use our phones for in modern society it does seem a bit strange that we still cannot use them as a form of identity. You still need to carry physical driver's licences or passports as a way to prove your age or identity, but this could soon be coming to an end in the UK.

BBC News reports that digital driver's licences are soon set to become a reality. The licenses will be made available on your smartphone all by utilising a new government smartphone app, and the best part is that this digital ID can be used to buy booze, vote, and even board planes.

The government still intends to issue physical licences but the voluntary digital option will be made available too, with them planning to debut in the country as soon as later this year. No exact date has been communicated just yet, but it truly looks as though the age of the physical wallet is coming to an end.

Carballo / Shutterstock.com

