Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Digital Bros. is cutting 30% of its jobs

Around 130 people are expected to be out of work.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It doesn't feel like a day can go by without us having to report on job cuts and layoffs in the games industry, and unfortunately, despite reporting on the Amazon Games layoffs yesterday, now we have layoffs from Digital Bros. to report on too.

The Digital Bros. Group has announced that as part of a cost-cutting effort, the publisher is set to reduce its workforce by 30%, which will be equivalent to around 130 employees, "with the predominant portion concentrated within the studios."

The company has stated that it doesn't expect these cost-cutting measures to have a "significant impact" on its results for the 2024 fiscal year.

To add to people losing their jobs, Digital Bros. also plans to reconsider the number of projects that it has in production, and that an organisational restructuring is also expected as part of maximised efficiency efforts.

Digital Bros. is cutting 30% of its jobs


Loading next content