Digital Bros. is cutting 30% of its jobs

It doesn't feel like a day can go by without us having to report on job cuts and layoffs in the games industry, and unfortunately, despite reporting on the Amazon Games layoffs yesterday, now we have layoffs from Digital Bros. to report on too.

The Digital Bros. Group has announced that as part of a cost-cutting effort, the publisher is set to reduce its workforce by 30%, which will be equivalent to around 130 employees, "with the predominant portion concentrated within the studios."

The company has stated that it doesn't expect these cost-cutting measures to have a "significant impact" on its results for the 2024 fiscal year.

To add to people losing their jobs, Digital Bros. also plans to reconsider the number of projects that it has in production, and that an organisational restructuring is also expected as part of maximised efficiency efforts.