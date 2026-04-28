Digital Bros. is acquiring the rights to Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

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Italian Digital Bros. is in the process of completing a bit of shopping. The publisher has come to an agreement with Chinese developer Chengdu Lingze Technology Co. Ltd., all to acquire the intellectual property rights to the game Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

As was confirmed in a press release, the deal is valued at around €4 million and includes full ownership of the IP, full retention of value generated throughout its lifecycle, and the elimination of any future royalty obligations.

Speaking about why Digital Bros. is making this acquisition, the release adds: "Securing the IP will enhance the Group's ability to make timely decisions regarding its future development and related investments."

Digital Bros. also notes that it doesn't expect this acquisition to have a "significant impact" on its business outlook for the year ahead.

This does come after the worrying report that the development team associated with the game was laid off after refusing to take on support work assignments, with this no doubt a key reason as to how and why Digital Bros. is able to snag the IP for such a low value.