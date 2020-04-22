Digimon Survive rumoured to have been postponed indefinitely

Early this year we got the latest piece of information regarding the upcoming Digimon game, Digimon Survive. Bandai Namco Europe is currently scheduling the tactical RPG for a 2020 release, but according to Japanese media, this no longer seems to be the case.

Ryokutya2089 reports that the development has been realigned which is why we have seen so little information of the project in recent months. Because of the same reason, the previous release window is said to be delayed indefinitely. Officially, however, the publisher has not made a formal announcement of whether or not the game needs more time or not, but we will keep you updated.

Thanks: AllGamesDelta and JapaneseNintendo.