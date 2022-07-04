Digimon Survive explained in new gameplay trailer

HQ

We're actually just a few weeks from a brand new Digimon adventure, although this one looks a little bit different than we're used to as it "blends visual novel storytelling with tactical battle elements", according to Bandai Namco. So how does Digimon Survive actually work?

Not fully understanding the concept seems very reasonable, but fortunately, Bandai Namco is here to help with a new gameplay trailer. Here we get to see more from this mysterious new world and how you really can change the story with dialogue options.

Check it out below. Digimon Survive launches for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox on July 29. We will of course provide a review.