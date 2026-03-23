Digimon Story: Time Stranger reveals story expansion coming next year

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Digimon Story: Time Stranger is getting a major expansion. The creature collector and return of one of Pokémon's "competitors" to the video gaming space was largely enjoyed when it released last October.

Since then, it has enjoyed a few DLC releases in the form of Episode Packs (though, at the time of writing it must be addressed these have not had the same reception as the base game). Now, it's time for the developers to go a bit wilder, and introduce a brand-new story expansion.

There's no name for this expansion yet, nor any details on where it'll take us and our digital monsters. However, we do have a release window, and it's coming in 2027. Development is ongoing, and we're told to stay tuned for more information. Perhaps it'll join the growing roster of potential announcements this summer.