Digimon Story: Time Stranger launches to over 84,000 concurrent players on Steam

Digimon always felt like it existed in a firm second (or even third or fourth place) to Pokémon, but the new entry in the Digimon Story series has proven the IP still has plenty of fans eager to hop into a new RPG experience.

At the time of writing, Digimon Story: Time Stranger boats 84,458 peak concurrent players on Steam via SteamDB. That makes it the third most-played JRPG on the platform, lagging behind only Metaphor: ReFantazio and Granblue Fantasy: Relink. It has beaten the Persona games, Final Fantasy, and more in terms of players on Steam.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger has also monstered previous Digimon games. Digimon Survive for example only scored around 6,000 peak concurrent players at launch, and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth has even less at 3,000.

Currently, players are enjoying the game on Steam where it holds a Very Positive review rating. We didn't enjoy Digimon Story: Time Stranger so much in our review, believing the story to be quite basic compared to what it could have delivered.