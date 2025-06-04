Digimon Story Time Stranger launches in October

HQ

Digimon Story Time Stranger was announced earlier this year, but without a release date. During Sony's event that is currently still running, we finally found out. The next installment in the Digimon Story series after Cyber Sleuth is set for October 3rd this year.

In the new trailer, we got to see more of the game world and the story where the digital world, as well as the real one, is once again under threat. The game, which appears to have classic turn-based battles, will be released for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series S/X.

HQ