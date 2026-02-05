Digimon Story: Time Stranger arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 this July

HQ

The Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase was full of recent games that feel like they're going to get a new breath of life once they hit the hybrid console. Digimon Story: Time Stranger is no exception, as the RPG creature collector makes its debut on the Nintendo Switch 2 this July.

Taking us on a story that spans the human and digital world, Digimon Story: Time Stranger features a deep narrative that sees us ally ourselves with our favourite digital monsters from the anime, games, and more in order to save the world.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger is already out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 on the 10th of July.