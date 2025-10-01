I'm the first to jump on the bandwagon and eagerly dive into a new role-playing game, especially Japanese ones. While I was playing the phenomenal Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, the opportunity to review the latest Digimon game came up, and while it was installing, I took the opportunity to read up on its universe. How it was launched as a "more masculine" counterpart to Tamagotchi, plus how it went from being one of those little virtual pets to take care of to exploding into a franchise of anime, manga, card games, and video games.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger is a completely new story, but it's fundamentally based on the same premise as many other stories within this universe. Humans come into contact with digital monsters, i.e. Digimon, and there are a whole bunch of lovely ones and less pleasant variants. In this story, a mysterious shadow creature appears and causes chaos, and our hero must set everything right. It's a story about (as the title reveals) time travel and mysterious dimensions, but most of all, it's a story that does not engage in the slightest. I'm not usually the kind of person who sits ready to press "skip" during the cutscenes, as I have to keep up with everything that's going on, but during several slow parts, I was close to just skipping all the chatter. There is so much pointless dialogue, and the character's "mobile phone"-like device constantly interrupts with information too. The first few hours feel like the world's slowest introduction. Fortunately, it gets a little better in time, but only a little.

Tokyo feels mostly hollow, like a theatre set where you can run straight through the anonymous extras.

When the game's characters arrive in the Digimon world, it becomes both colourful and quite enjoyable. However, it takes far too long for this to happen, and we are forced to run around a dreary Tokyo. It feels a bit like a Temu version of the Persona series with expressionless characters that you can run right through. If you've played the brilliant Persona 5 or last year's Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, for example, you'll quickly realise what a difference there can be in the quality of an open world in the form of a city. In Digimon, everything feels more like a flat backdrop, and even though it's fun to peek into small shops or discover Tokyo's neighbourhoods virtually for the first time, it leaves no impression.

In addition to endless running, turn-based battles are on the agenda. The battles take place with the little monsters that are collected. You have three with you in battle, with just as many backups to switch between or bring in when a creature's life drops to zero. The battles are basically based on a kind of rock-paper-scissors variant, as your Digimon come in three types: Data, Virus, and Vaccine. They are then weak against one specific type and stronger against another. There are also several elemental attacks that work in the same way, where after using one, you can see how weak an enemy is against a particular element. With 450 different Digimon to collect, there is no shortage of monsters to choose from, and this is where I found the greatest pleasure. It's simply fun to see how much imagination and wonderful design there is here. With such a large number, not all of them are memorable, of course, but at the same time, it's easy to find your favourites among the wide selection.

There are many battles, but they are never particularly enjoyable. At least there are some giant monsters to appreciate.

As a role-playing game, Digimon Story: Time Stranger contains most everything you could imagine. A large skill tree is offered, and your little monsters can also do something called "Digivolutions" and transform into other types. They can grow and become stronger, similar to when a Pokémon reaches the next stage in its evolution, and as your Digimon grow stronger, they do more damage. There are a lot of battles, and here you can send your little monster at an enemy before the turn-based battle begins. If it's strong enough, it can also defeat the enemy before the turn-based segment starts. But most of the time, there will be a battle to finish, which over time, becomes quite tedious as a lot of battles become a kind of "one shot" story. Something that is lovely about this is that it doesn't require much "grinding" at all. Your little creatures grow strong quickly, different types with different elements accumulate at a rapid pace, and even though some of the more difficult bosses require a little finesse, it's usually a matter of shaking up your line-up a bit to defeat them.

The battles are very much a case of "press the button a couple of times" or you can press down the joystick and let the whole thing be handled automatically. They feel very crude and simplistic. I would have preferred to see fewer battles that were more complex, rather than being thrown into endless battles that just need to be ploughed through. If anyone is familiar with the old classic programme "RPG Maker", where you could make your own little role-playing games, that's a bit like the feeling in the battles overall. Press, attack, press, attack... Sure, there is a special attack that charges up after the monsters have taken a certain number of hits, and sure, your Digimon have a list of elemental attacks like fire, lightning, and all the classics, but it basically feels so incredibly simple and repetitive. Even for me, who thinks that turn-based battles belong in this type of role-playing game.

There is a mini-game here where you fight with cards, and the design of these is fantastic.

I mentioned earlier about the game's slow start, and yes, the first three to four hours (depending on how much you explore) are really nothing to write home about. Tokyo feels lifeless, but luckily there are generous opportunities to fast travel around the neighbourhoods. Your next mission is always clearly marked, so it's not like I ever risked getting lost either. The clearest example of how slow it is in the beginning is when I am forced down into the underground. Here I have to run around in dreary, lifeless sewers, and when I was finally done there, the game decided I should return twice more, once just to find some brats who thought it was a good idea to rush down there. Between missions, your character rests in a cosy little flat where much of the story takes place between the game's characters. In fact, I sighed and yawned deeply during the first few hours of the game as it didn't offer anything particularly exciting...

However, once the gang arrives in the Digimon world, things get a little better. The big city that serves as a kind of hub is colourful, full of funny little monsters, and here the adventures take you to much more enjoyable places. Of course, it doesn't get much more exciting in terms of game mechanics, but there is some life, movement, and more enjoyable environments to explore, at the least.

When you arrive in the colourful world of Digimon, the adventure begins, at least for a little bit.

Visually, Digimon Story: Time Stranger is a rather dull affair. In terms of design, it works just fine, but an unstable and rather annoyingly low frame rate, lots of pop-ups, and some visual bugs, such as characters disappearing or not even being there and requiring a restart, really drag down the overall impression. It's disappointing when the character runs and you can clearly see things loading a short distance ahead of you. Characters in the normal world are animated with slow, jerky movements until you get close enough and their animations speed up, but it's mostly the feeling that it's kind of slow when the character runs that becomes really annoying. The sound is also often very tame, with large sections of complete silence. The music has its moments with a kind of synthwave-scented soundtrack, but it's not particularly memorable overall. Your own character also has no voice, but stands and makes movements with an open mouth without making any sound, and a strong protagonist would have made it much more engaging.

It feels a bit of a shame to seriously dive into the Digimon world with something as mediocre as this. It's a genre that basically suits the concept well, it's a universe that offers a lot of playfulness, and if you're a huge fan of the franchise, I definitely think you can get a little more out of this than I did. But Digimon Story: Time Stranger is very half-baked. After an incredibly slow start, and I'm the first to say that role-playing games take time and often grow enormously after a few hours, the colourful Digimon world is certainly fun to explore, but the disappointing technical aspects, the simplistic battles, the dull story, and the boring gameplay moments mean everything feels like half-baked fun at best.

It should be more enjoyable and entertaining when the source material is what it is, but unfortunately, it doesn't succeed in doing so.