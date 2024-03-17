Digimon celebrates 25th anniversary with revived Digivice

HQ

Pokemon clones have been around long before Palworld, and the real OGs remember Digimon. Like Pokemon, Digimon took place in a world like our own, but where digital monsters existed and could be used to battle one another.

To this day, there are still plenty of die-hard Digimon heads out there, and in order to celebrate those fans and their consistent love for the franchise, Bandai Namco is bringing out a new Digivice.

Essentially, the Digivice is like a Tamagotchi, but instead of just having you take care of your creature, you also get to encounter other Digimon and battle them. There's even a boss to take down as well.

The new Digivice can be pre-ordered now, and the new version comes with a full-colour screen, 8 Digimon to choose from, and other extra features.