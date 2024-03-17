English
Digimon Survive

Digimon celebrates 25th anniversary with revived Digivice

Walk around to evolve, train, and battle with your Digimon.

Pokemon clones have been around long before Palworld, and the real OGs remember Digimon. Like Pokemon, Digimon took place in a world like our own, but where digital monsters existed and could be used to battle one another.

To this day, there are still plenty of die-hard Digimon heads out there, and in order to celebrate those fans and their consistent love for the franchise, Bandai Namco is bringing out a new Digivice.

Essentially, the Digivice is like a Tamagotchi, but instead of just having you take care of your creature, you also get to encounter other Digimon and battle them. There's even a boss to take down as well.

The new Digivice can be pre-ordered now, and the new version comes with a full-colour screen, 8 Digimon to choose from, and other extra features.

Digimon Survive

