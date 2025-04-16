Diego Luna tried to bring a Star Wars blaster through airport security

HQ

There are three things you really shouldn't try and take on a plane. Knives, guns, bombs. There's other stuff, too, like any substantial bottle of liquid, but the three above are going to get you in real trouble. Diego Luna, the star of Disney's Andor, found this out the hard way.

Speaking on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Luna revealed he was stopped by airport security as they thought his blaster from Andor was a real gun. "They were like, 'Whoa, what is that!?' I was trying to grab it and say, 'No, it's just a prop!' And everyone went, 'Don't touch it!'... It was a mess," he said.

Luna also added that he was hungover at the time, which surely wasn't going to help the situation. By the end, he was able to explain what the prop was without ending up in cuffs, but what a stressful way to get through security.

Luna is currently looking ahead to the Season 2 premiere of Andor, which arrives on Disney+ on the 23rd of April.

