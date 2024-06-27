Diego Luna confirms more Rogue One characters will appear in Andor Season 2

Cassian Andor's story will continue in Andor Season 2, whether it arrives later this year or early 2025. We know the beginning of Andor's story, and thanks to Rogue One we know the end, but it appears the second season will bridge that gap of the unknown.

According to Andor himself, actor Diego Luna, the upcoming series will feature some appearances from multiple Rogue One characters. "I can tell you, Rogue One is coming, so there will be characters there that you will recognize. There will be cool stuff. For those who love Rogue One, this season is going to be very special," he said (thanks, Pop Verse). "And it's going to be fascinating to go straight to Rogue One after watching this second season, because you will see Rogue One from a different perspective. I promise you that."

Thanks to an earlier report, we already know that Orson Krennic and Saw Gerrera will be making their way to the second season of Andor, but we'll have to wait and see who else will show up.