Die Hard and Rambo confirmed for Call of Duty: Warzone

Activision hasn't exactly been very vague in their recent teases, so most of us pretty much knew John McClane from Die Hard and John Rambo from Rambo will be playable in the second part of season three in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold and Call of Duty: Warzone. Turns out, there's more to the upcoming update than that.

Today's trailer doesn't just confirm that we'll be able to purchase the two Johns - as well as new weapons, calling cards, emblems, a finishing move, watch and Charm - as separate packs from 5 AM BST / 6 AM CEST on May 20 to AM BST / 6 AM CEST on June 19. Not that you'll have to spend some cash to get some real Die Hard and Rambo vibes when the second half of season three starts.

Because one of the first things you'll probably notice when dropping into Verdansk on May 20 is that Nakatomi Plaza has replaced the Broadcast Tower in Downtown. This isn't just for show, as five of the floors will look very familiar to those of us who enjoy Die Hard. The tallest building in Verdansk will also offer new optional missions like defusing C4 on the roof and interrupting an arms deal gone wrong. Top that with the developers teasing that we'll be able to open the vault by finding the keys, and this sounds like every Die Hard fan's dream. At least if McClane actually looks like Bruce Willis, but I'm guessing there's a reason why we're not given a good look at him while crawling through the vents.

Rambo will obviously also be represented on the map. This includes ten survival camps paying homage to Rambo: First Blood Part II and one of the aircraft hangars being turned into a CIA outpost. These will apparently have some dog tags hidden somewhere, and finding them will give us the opportunity to call in "air reinforcements". Does this sound interesting? Then you'll probably enjoy the time-limited mode as well.

It's called Power Grab and will make the starting circle collapse smaller, have five stages and most certainly not least disable the Gulag. You'll instead have to revive your partners by buying revives or earn one by collecting dog tags in real Kill Confirmed-style (plus find some in supply boxes and completing contracts). The dog tags fill a reward ladder that also includes a UAV, advanced gas masks and specialist bonuses, so their worth collecting even if you're all alive.

In terms of the multiplayer, we can look forward to the explosive new Combat Bow killstreak, the two maps Standoff (6v6) and Duga (Multi-Team) and a few other minor things you can read more about here.

What do you think about this new approach to seasons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone?