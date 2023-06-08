Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Saltsea Chronicles

Die Gute Fabrik presents its new colourful narrative adventure, Saltsea Chronicles

The creators of Mutazione and Sportsfriends take us on a journey through the flooded world of Saltsea.

It's been a busy night with a lot of announcements between the Summer Games Fest and Day of the Devs conferences. And indeed, the latest announcement from Double Fine's annual indie showcase was a new adventure game from Die Gute Fabrik, creators of the award-winning Mutazione and Sportsfriends: Saltsea Chronicles.

In this narrative adventure, we follow the crew of Captain Maja as they move through the flooded world of Saltsea, travelling from island to island and meeting a variety of characters on a rescue mission. The title also features a variety of mini-games to enrich the experience and graphics that are somewhat reminiscent of Night in the Woods.

At the moment there is no confirmed release date or platform for Saltsea Chronicles, but we hope to have more details on this title soon.

