Die Gute Fabrik, creators of Mutazione and Saltsea Chronicles, closes development department

HQ

The industry is at a crossroads for all creators, whether they are small indie studios or big AAA teams. Making games is a Herculean task, and getting funding for the development of games that, in most cases, take three or more years to come out and make money, is a difficult task. To the point where, even for a veteran studio like Die Gute Frabrik, it has been too much.

The creators of Mutazione and the more recent Saltsea Chronicles have announced on Twitter / X that they are abandoning game development and laying off developers. They will continue to maintain a small team to support the already released IPs, but there will be no more new projects.

The studio's goal now is to find new positions for its employees to make the transition through this difficult time as short as possible. But with the wave of layoffs facing video game workers, it's possible that not everyone will be able to keep making games.

But in the meantime, and as a testament to the fact that they did it (and succeeded), we leave you the interview we did with Saltsea Chronicles screenwriter Sharna Jackson at last year's Summer Game Fest below.